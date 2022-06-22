PSA: The SSHFS project is orphaned.

"libfuse/sshfs: A network filesystem client to connect to SSH servers"

https://github.com/libfuse/sshfs

"This project is no longer maintained or developed. Github issue tracking and pull requests have therefore been disabled. The mailing list (see below) is still available for use."

"If you would like to take over this project, you are welcome to do so. [...]" (Details in the repository.)