Dear Linux desktop apps, you have full authorization to create a folder in my ~/.config directory, you are even invited to stuff your data in my ~/.local/share directory, and let's not forget about that ~/.cache y'all! Wunderbar! Much freedom!

So, now, please repeat after me:

👏 I 👏 SHALL 👏 NOT 👏 MAKE 👏 A 👏 FOLDER 👏 IN 👏 YOUR 👏 HOME 👏 DIRECTORY 👏

Thank you kindly